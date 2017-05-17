Earlier this month, we covered the inclusion of "Play Protect" in a teardown of the latest Google Play Store APK. Today, Google formally announced this feature as part of their efforts to double-down on security. Boasting the fact that their machine learning algorithms scan over 50 billion apps each day, Google emphasized the importance of security on the Android platform.

Play Protect is Google's way of bringing their existing screening process to the foreground of your experience. Using the new Play Store, you will see when your apps were last scanned. It will automatically update itself, detect, and remove dangerous apps.

Google clearly wants its users to feel safe in knowing that it has an automatic process in place not only in the background but on your device as well.