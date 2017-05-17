T-Mobile has announced that LG's latest phablet, the G Stylo 3 Plus, is available on the network from today. The phablet is a Samsung Galaxy Note competitor of sorts, albeit at a much lower price point, as it sports a massive 5.7" display and also includes a stylus.

T-Mobile doesn't readily offer up the entire spec sheet in its press release, which might be because the device is powered by an incredibly modest Snapdragon 435 processor and a paltry 2GB RAM. Up front is an FHD IPS display panel, which will hardly dazzle you either. It does at least come with Nougat out of the box, even if it's only 7.0. Rounding out the specs are a 13MP sensor, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and 32GB of internal storage (expandable to 2TB with a microSD card).

Take a look at the unboxing video uploaded by the carrier itself, below:

You can pick up the Stylo 3 Plus online or at a number of T-Mobile stores in the US. It'll cost you just $9 up-front and $9 a month on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan, which works out at $225 altogether. The device will also be available from MetroPCS stores in June.