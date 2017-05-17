It's no secret that one of Google's strengths in recent years has been voice recognition. In my own experience, my Google Home picks up what I am trying to say almost every time, even in a low voice. Obviously the success rate varies by language and accent, but it is still pretty darn impressive.

At Google I/O 2017, Google revealed that the error rate for the company's speech recognition technology has fallen to just under 5%. This is a 3.6% drop from this time last year. The change is due to improvements in the machine learning that drives voice recognition, so the error rate should continue to fall as time goes on.

Google also discussed the Google Home's voice recognition technology specifically, which is so advanced thanks to deep learning, that the Home only needs two microphones to pick up everything around it. Pretty awesome, right?