Google has announced at I/O that Google Photos will also be seeing Google Lens integration. Now we'll be able to get contextual information about the images we have previously taken as well, not just whatever we can snap right now. From looking up the details and name of that plant or piece of artwork you liked or checking to see what that cool old building you saw was, now you can apply those same Google Lens tools to the past as well as the present.

