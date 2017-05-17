In one more slice of I/O developer news, Google has launched another set of tools for developers using their Console Dashboard for apps on Google Play . The new tool automatically analyzes app reports to show developers pertinent info about app issues. This is the 2nd big feature about making app performance and bug fixing easier for developers after the new visual profiler tools in the latest preview of Android Studio.

Just last month Google updated the developer console to material design. Between that and the announcements today, It's clear that Google wants to try to make things easier for developers. The new tool is part of the developer console for apps published via Google Play, and shows 6 top issues within a category of problems like ANR Rate, Crash Rate, Slow Rendering, etc. Within each issue it also tells you how many users are affected, and offers useful advice on how to fix it. Between this and the other tool for visually determining the source of a problem, Android developers might have a slightly easier time now pinpointing the source of problems and finding solutions.