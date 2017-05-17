One of my biggest complaints about the Google Home has been its inability to schedule calendar appointments or set reminders. I tend to forget little things like running a specific errand, cooking supper, or doing the laundry... I take after my father that way. From what I've seen across the internet and from you fine folks who read AP, I am not alone.

It's time to rejoice, everyone: Google Home can now schedule calendar appointments and reminders are coming soon! This is truly a momentous occasion. Even though Google only mentioned it briefly, all of our ears perked up. Assistant is getting some insane overhauls and additions, which you can see at the source link below.