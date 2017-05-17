The Google Home already supports a large number of music streaming services - including YouTube Music, TuneIn, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and NPR One. Today at Google I/O, Google announced that Spotify, SoundCloud, and Deezer are joining the club.

The most exciting part is that Spotify streaming will not require a premium account to work with the Google Home, which is currently required for streaming on Alexa. Google did not clarify if free streaming on SoundCloud or Deezer will work, but having Spotify for free is pretty huge on its own.

We will update this post when we receive additional details.