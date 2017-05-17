What's better than a small price drop or a 10-cent deal on a nice app? Free. As in you pay nothing and you get something in return. How about that for a business and economy lesson? And today you can benefit from this kind of deal on edjing PRO.

I don't know much about the art of DJing, but it looks like edjing is one of the leading mixer apps on Android. You can use songs stored on your device or grab tunes from SoundCloud, Vimeo, or Deezer, then put them together, change the order, match the bpms, prepare the transitions, and save the finished sets. edjing PRO also claims low audio latency, which is essential for any half-serious DJ. All of these feats have earned edjing PRO over 100K downloads and a rating of 4.3 on the Play Store.

This isn't the first time edjing PRO's original $4.99 price has dropped: it often goes to $2.99 or $0.99 and the last time we talked about it, it was down to 10 cents but only in certain countries. Now it's completely free worldwide but only for a limited time so be sure to grab it before the deal runs out.