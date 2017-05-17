Article Contents
It's Wednesday once again, which means it's time for another round of app sales. Today is special, however — Google I/O starts today! So while you wait for the keynote livestream to start, you can pore through the list you'll find below. Both 10-cent Apps of the Week have been spotted, too. Be sure to go back to Monday's post to see if any of the items there are still free/discounted.
The 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.
And as always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
Free
Apps
- edjing PRO - Music DJ mixer - $4.99 -> Free; 1 day left (previously covered)
- Equalizer Pro - $2.99 _> Free; 1 day left
- Simple for Facebook Pro - $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Say the Time - Talking Clock - $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Launcher for Me - $2.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Project X Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Aurora UI - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Krix Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Redox - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
Apps of the Week
- Perfectly Clear - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country); $2.99 -> $1.99 in U.S. (6 days left)
- _PRISM - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- HD Camera Pro - silent shutter - $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- iCountTimer PRO - $4.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- PixiTracker - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- SunVox - $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Virtual ANS - $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Deep Space VR - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Bandit Six - $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Danmaku Unlimited 2 - $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- The Other Room - $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days left
- Virtual Virtual Reality - $8.99 -> $4.49; 7 days left
