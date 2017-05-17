The beta program is now live! Cruise on over here to check it out, if you'd like to register for the program. Only a few Nexus and Pixel devices are compatible with the service, but now you can whet your Android O whistle in a slightly more stable way.

The only supported devices right now are the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel C, Pixel, and Pixel XL. I doubt that any more will be added to that list anytime soon. The beta also requires registration, just as the Android N Beta Program did. You can also opt-out at any time, though in the past migrating back to stable did sometimes require a wipe.

Register for the program over here, and enjoy the latest and greatest version of Android in testing.