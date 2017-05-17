SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2017-- (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced two new additions to its Fire Tablet lineup—the all-new Fire 7 and all-new Fire HD 8. Amazon’s best-selling tablet is now even better—Fire 7 features a thinner and lighter design, an improved 7” IPS display with higher contrast and sharper text, longer battery life with up to 8 hours of mixed use, 8 GB of storage with support for up to 256 GB of expandable storage, and better Wi-Fi connectivity, plus Alexa—all for only $49.99. The all-new Fire HD 8—the next-generation of Amazon’s highest customer-rated tablet—offers a stunning 8” HD display with over 1 million pixels, a quad-core processor, up to 12 hours of battery life, 16 GB of storage with support for up to 256 GB more, plus Alexa—now only $79.99. Both Fire Tablets are available for pre-order starting today.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005706/en/

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (Photo: Business Wire)

“We think customers should expect more from their tablet—better hardware, more features, access to tons of great content—but shouldn’t have to pay a premium for it,” said Kevin Keith, General Manager, Fire Tablets. “Our approach is to offer premium products at non-premium prices. The all-new Fire 7 is thinner and lighter, offers an improved display, longer battery life, and better Wi-Fi connectivity—while keeping the same low price of $49.99. For only $30 more, the all-new Fire HD 8 offers a vibrant 8” HD widescreen display, up to 12 hours of battery life, faster performance, and 16 GB of storage. Plus, both tablets include Alexa—it’s an incredible value we think customers will love.”

For less than $50, Fire 7 is thinner and lighter than the previous generation Fire. With an improved 7-inch IPS display, Fire 7 offers higher contrast and sharper text, making books, web content, videos and more look crisp and colorful. Fire 7 also offers improved battery life with support for up to 8 hours, and a choice of 8 GB or 16 GB of internal storage with up to 256 GB of expandable storage via microSD card, giving customers the ability to enjoy more videos, music, games, and photos—even while offline.

For only $30 more, Fire HD 8 offers a widescreen 8” 1280 x 800 HD display with over a million pixels for a bright, vivid picture. It also includes up to 12 hours of battery life for all-day power, and 16 GB or 32 GB of internal storage, plus up to 256 GB of expandable storage via microSD card.

Both of Amazon’s latest Fire Tablets include:

Alexa—Simply press and ask to play videos, enjoy music, listen to audiobooks, ask questions, shop, find news, display the weather, and more on your Fire tablet.

Quad-core 1.3 GHz processor—Quickly and easily switch between apps, stream movies, and browse the web without waiting for your tablet to catch up.

Durability—As measured in tumble tests, Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 are both more durable than the latest generation iPad.

Front- and rear-facing cameras—Video chat with friends and family with the front-facing camera; take and share photos, and save them for later with free, unlimited cloud storage for all photos taken on Fire devices.

Fast Wi-Fi connectivity—dual-band Wi-Fi with support.

Screen Sharing—let an Amazon expert guide you remotely through any feature on your screen, available 24x7, 365 days a year—for free.

Amazon-exclusive features—Alexa, ASAP, X-Ray, Second Screen, Amazon FreeTime, Family Library, Blue Shade, On Deck, Prime Video downloads, and more.

World-class content ecosystem—Access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, books, magazines, apps, and games—with free, unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content.

New color options—Black, Punch Red, Marine Blue, and Canary Yellow.

Endless Entertainment

Alexa on Tablets

Alexa makes it easy to have your favorite entertainment right at your fingertips. With a simple long-press of the home button, you can ask Alexa to play your favorite movie or TV show, read aloud the latest audiobook you’ve been reading, open a game or app, turn off the lights, or adjust the temperature controls. You can even ask Alexa for the news, weather, jokes, questions, and more. Alexa provides natural-language responses, combined with on-screen information on the tablet’s display—ask for the weather and see the week’s forecast, ask to play a song and see the album cover. Since bringing Alexa to Fire Tablets last year, customers have asked Alexa for millions of songs, jokes, the weather, trivia, movies, audiobooks, and more every week.

World-Class Content for the Whole Family

Amazon offers access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, books, apps, games, audiobooks, and magazines. This includes hundreds of thousands of exclusives, such as the entire 16-album collection from Garth Brooks, the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history, available only on Amazon Music as well as Amazon Music Original playlists, which feature original songs and covers from a wide range of artists like Ryan Bingham, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Ingrid Michaelson, Joshua Radin, and more. Fire devices offer free, unlimited cloud storage for all Amazoncontent, plus all of the exclusive features that customers love. Among others, these include ASAP, which helps you get to the movies and TV shows you want to watch even faster, and Blue Shade, which removes harmful blue light for a more comfortable nighttime reading experience on a tablet. Parents can also take advantage of world-class parental controls with Amazon FreeTime, the service that encourages learning before play and gives parents the ability to set educational goals and screen time limits by content type, including innovative features like Learn First and Bedtime.

Ultimate Portability

Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 offer beautiful displays, up to 256 GB of expandable storage via microSD card, and all-day battery life, making them the perfect tablets for watching movies, playing games, reading books, listening to music, and much more whether jumping on a plane or heading out on a family trip. Both tablets also support offline downloads for Prime members, Netflix plans, and Showtime subscribers, plus On Deck, a feature that automatically downloads popular Prime movies, TV shows, and Amazon Original Series so customers never have to worry about being caught without entertainment.

Even Better with Prime

Fire Tablet customers that are Prime members have access to millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, and much more included as part of their member benefits. Tens of millions of Prime members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Audible Channels for Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Kindle First, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and today, members receive unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 50 million items, Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 5,000 cities and towns, and two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities. If customers are not yet members, they can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.

The Fire Family

Fire 7 is $49.99 and Fire HD 8 is $79.99—both will start shipping on June 7. Order the new Fire 7 at www.amazon.com/fire7; order the new Fire HD 8 at www.amazon.com/firehd8.

Protective covers are also available for Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 in multiple colors and can stand in both landscape and portrait orientations. Fire 7 protective covers are $24.99 and Fire HD 8 covers are $29.99.

In addition to Fire 7 and Fire HD 8, Amazon also today introduced the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet. Both will also start shipping on June 7—order Fire 7 Kids Edition at www.amazon.com/fire7-kids-edition; order Fire HD 8 Kids Edition at www.amazon.com/firehd8-kids-edition.

As a special introductory offer, Fire Tablets are available in a multi-pack option—so that every member of the family can enjoy one. Buy any three Fire Tablets—including the all-new Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire 7 Kids Edition, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition—and save 20 percent.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.