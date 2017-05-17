Google has announced that its Actions on Google platform will be coming to the Assistant on iOS and Android. Previously the platform was just available on Google Home, but soon it will work on all your relevant phones. This significantly expands the number of third party services and tools you can access on your phone via Assistant. It even works across devices, so you can pick up your phone and continue your action there if you have to run away from your Home for a bit. There are even new tools for developers, as the the platform now has support for payments. You can also now create reminders, make calls via your phone over your Google Home, use a ton of new media platforms, and Chromecast visual integration is also coming.

You might remember the huge number of apps and features that Home supported which the Assistant did not. Well, this change will bring most of those over. Now all the little stuff you could do with services like Quora or Philips' Hue platform on Google's Home can also be done on your phone. It's been a long wait, but my sigh of convenience is tremendous.

There are also a ton of new features, like the ability to schedule appointments and reminders across Home and your phone, a hands-free call mode that will allow your Home to connect to your mobile or landline in the US or Canada free, and support for new streaming services and media platforms like Netflix, Deezer, and HBO NOW, CBS, and HGTV to come. There are also new smart home partners for the platform.

Now available on 100M+ devices, your #GoogleAssistant is your own personal Google, always ready to help. #io17 pic.twitter.com/MwlKhtgL6M — Google (@Google) May 17, 2017

I was always super envious of all the extra stuff Home got that my phone didn't via the Assistant. Now it's an even playing field for those like me that have yet to decide on which personal home assistant ecosystem to use. The new payment system will also make my frivolous purchases that much easier. If only I could yell at my phone to order Foodler.