If you've ever been a part of or led a sports team or any kind of club—whether it's a youth league, a school-affiliated team, or a group of adults—you know that communication is one of the most irritating parts of the experience. Maybe everything is communicated by the person in charge at practices, games, or meetings. Hope you or your child remembers what was said!
Perhaps it's via a big group text message, a solution that is far from reliable or convenient. And you can get some things done with emails or handouts, but we all know it can be easy to miss important details and those materials will become outdated after the first rainout or change of plans.
These are the kinds of problems that TeamSnap was designed to solve and not only does it solve them, it opens up new possibilities that might seem too cool for everyday people like you.
Let's get the basics out of the way. TeamSnap operates on the web and via mobile apps for Android and iOS. It specializes in sports, but has quickly gained traction with groups and clubs of all kinds since most of its best features are widely applicable. Beyond the soccer, hockey, and baseball teams (among other sports), TeamSnap is used and loved by book clubs, fraternities and sororities, cockroach racers, wife carriers, and just about anyone else you can think of.
Some of the universally used and appreciated features include a team-wide calendar and messaging system, which helps you easily communicate about changes and when schedules change, nobody has to manually alter their own calendar. TeamSnap's calendar will sync on your Android and iOS devices as well as with Google and Outlook calendars.
Whether you're scheduling a new event or just trying to plan one that is already going to happen, you can even find out who among your group will be available.
Needless to say, this is way better than sending out a message and asking everyone when they are or aren't free. Sure, there might be some other services that allow you to survey people's availability, but they aren't a part of an app that is also taking care of everything else you need to do.
Another annoyance for people trying to lead a group of any kind is collecting and keeping track of people's payments, like registration fees. TeamSnap helps you do both, even integrating with PayPal to allow for accepting payments through the TeamSnap apps and website.
TeamSnap can also help you publicize your team or league with its website builder, which also integrates with its other features, like scheduling, team rosters, statistics, and so on. We are really just scratching the surface when it comes to all the features that TeamSnap offers. You have live event tracking, photos, and even more.
Some of these crucial features—like schedules, messaging, and a team website—are free for everyone, all the time. Other features require signing up for paid plans which range from $9.99/month ($5.84/month if paid yearly) to $17.99/month ($10.75/month if paid yearly). Given the time you save and in some cases the personnel you no longer have to pay, these prices are dirt cheap. A typical baseball team can be paid for by tacking on a couple dollars onto the registration fee.
But if you want to get the full experience on a trial basis first, TeamSnap is offering something special for Android Police readers. Instead of the standard 21-day free trial, you can get 3 months of all features for free. For many sports leagues, this means a full season trial to see how much you're going to love it. To get this offer, just click here. No credit card is required for the free trial period.
