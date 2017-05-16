Google added an interesting option for gift giving occasions to the Play Store in late 2015—electronic Google Play gift cards. This feature has been available in the deep recesses of the Play Store ever since... until recently when it seems to have disappeared. Google support is confirming to people it pulled the feature.

Indeed, if you go to the Play Store now, the "Send gift" option is no longer in the sidebar. The gift cards were available in $10, $15, $20, $25, $50, and $100 denominations. The gifts were delivered via email, instantly adding your chosen amount to the recipient's balance.

According to a support chat provided by a reader, Google removed this feature for "security reasons" in a recent Play Store update. Support suggests you use a third-party retailer, which would still permit you to send a Google Play gift card electronically. Weird, but okay, Google. The support page is supposed to be updated soon to reflect the change.