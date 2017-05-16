After months of rumors, the HTC 11 was officially revealed earlier today. We'll have to wait until the reviews start to pour in to find out if the phone is worth buying, but in the meantime, you can enjoy all of the phone's included wallpapers.

Almost half of the wallpapers feature bubbles to some degree, so I think someone at HTC must really like bubbles. The rest of them are either abstract Material-like corners or generic wavy shapes. There's also one that kind of looks like a butt.

You can manually download select images from the above gallery, or download them all in a convenient zip package at the source link below.