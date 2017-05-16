Element Electronics, the manufacturer of affordable TVs, has taken to the internet to announce that pre-orders for its new line of 4K television sets with Amazon's Fire TV built-in are officially live. Featuring Alexa, voice controls, and all of the ecosystem's streaming apps, Element is poised to tackle the low-end 4K smart TV market.
Surprisingly, these are the first televisions with Amazon's platform built-in — we've already seen it with both Android TV and Roku. The so-called Fire TV Edition line will come in four sizes: 43", 50", 55", and 65". All of them clock in at a 3840x2160 resolution with a 60Hz native/120Hz effective refresh rate, a "quad-core CPU/GPU chipset," 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (expandable via USB/SD), built-in WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1, 4 HDMI ports, and optical audio.
Here is what these TVs will cost you:
- 43": $449
- 50": $549
- 55": $649
- 65": $849
Finally, while supplies last, pre-orders will also net you an indoor HD TV antenna to cash in on those OTA broadcasts in your area. All in all, these televisions seem really tempting. I usually shy away from Element (and other OEMs of that ilk), but affordable options are a good thing to see. You won't get anything fancy like HDR or local dimming, but that's to be expected.
You can pre-order today on Amazon (available June 14) and retailers will also have these units in their stores next month.
Press Release
LOS ANGELES – May 16, 2017 – Element Electronics (www.elementelectronics.com) today announced pre-order and availability of the new line of 4K Ultra HD smart TVs – Amazon Fire TV Edition. The first 4K smart TVs featuring Amazon’s Fire TV experience built in, this new line of displays combine true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality with a streamlined smart TV experience – giving users access to live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming content through one intuitive user interface.
Offered with a Voice Remote with Amazon Alexa and available in four display sizes, the new Element 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition are available for pre-order starting today on Amazon.com. Pre-order customers will receive a free AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor HD TV Antenna – 35 Mile Range ($14.99 value), while supplies last. In-store availability will begin in June at authorized retailers nationwide.
The new Element – Fire TV Edition smart TVs deliver access to the best streaming, live over-the-air TV broadcasts (HD antenna required) and subscription content through one unified experience, eliminating the need for multiple devices and remotes. With Amazon’s Fire TV experience built in, users can access more than 15,000 channels, apps and Alexa skills – including over 300,000 TV episodes and movies from Netflix, Amazon Video, HBO NOW, Showtime, Hulu, Sling TV and more. With the included Voice Remote with Alexa, Amazon Fire TV Edition lets users use their voice to control their viewing experience to easily search for movies, TV episodes, and local programming, pause or rewind live TV, switch TV inputs, launch apps and control smart home devices.
“This new line of smart TVs featuring Amazon’s Fire TV experience extend the voice-control revolution starting in the home. With the Voice Remote with Alexa, customers can not only change channels, launch apps, and search or switch inputs with simple voice commands, but they can also ask Alexa to read and display sports scores, dim the living room lights, see Yelp restaurant reviews, and even order a Domino’s pizza,” said Sung Choi, vice president of marketing, Element Electronics. “This TV represents the ultimate connected TV experience, coupled with an innovative voice service that will forever change the way we interact with home devices.”
“Fire TV Edition helps customers easily find new programming, access live TV and control their viewing experience using just their voice,” said Sandeep Gupta, vice president of smart TV, Amazon Fire TV. “For the first time, customers now have access to an integrated Fire TV experience that supports live broadcast TV and a huge selection of streaming content from Amazon Channels and other popular providers in one easy to navigate view. Fire TV Edition also provides voice-enabled content discovery and TV control as well as everything else people love about Alexa. It really is a smarter TV.”
Key technical product specifications for all Element – Fire TV Edition models include:
Screen Sizes:
43-, 50-, 55-, 65-inch
Resolution:
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Refresh Rate:
60Hz (Native) / 120Hz (Effective)
Processor:
Quad-core CPU/GPU Chipset
Memory:
3GB memory, 16GB internal storage, expandable with USB/SD card
Streaming Resolution:
Streaming resolution at 4K Ultra HD (2160p), 1080p, 720p up to 60fps
Other Features:
Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (4.1); 4 HDMI, Component/Composite; Optical SPDIF Out
Warranty:
One year limited warranty
MSRPs for the Element – Fire TV Edition models are $449 (43-inch), $549 (50-inch), $649 (55-inch) and $899 (65-inch).
