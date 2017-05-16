Element Electronics, the manufacturer of affordable TVs, has taken to the internet to announce that pre-orders for its new line of 4K television sets with Amazon's Fire TV built-in are officially live. Featuring Alexa, voice controls, and all of the ecosystem's streaming apps, Element is poised to tackle the low-end 4K smart TV market.

Surprisingly, these are the first televisions with Amazon's platform built-in — we've already seen it with both Android TV and Roku. The so-called Fire TV Edition line will come in four sizes: 43", 50", 55", and 65". All of them clock in at a 3840x2160 resolution with a 60Hz native/120Hz effective refresh rate, a "quad-core CPU/GPU chipset," 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (expandable via USB/SD), built-in WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1, 4 HDMI ports, and optical audio.

Here is what these TVs will cost you:

43": $449

50": $549

55": $649

65": $849

Finally, while supplies last, pre-orders will also net you an indoor HD TV antenna to cash in on those OTA broadcasts in your area. All in all, these televisions seem really tempting. I usually shy away from Element (and other OEMs of that ilk), but affordable options are a good thing to see. You won't get anything fancy like HDR or local dimming, but that's to be expected.

You can pre-order today on Amazon (available June 14) and retailers will also have these units in their stores next month.