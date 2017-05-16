Google officially released Android Things OS last year as a developer preview. If you're not familiar with it, the OS is a lightweight version of Android that maintains support for popular Android developer tools and APIs, like Android Studio and Google Play Services. The developer preview has received a few updates since then, with the last one adding support for the Google Assistant SDK.

Now the fourth major version of the Developer preview has been released by Google. The most important new feature is support for the NXP i.MX7D Pico development platform. Connecting to digital audio devices over Inter-IC sound (I2S) now works as well.

The Google Assistant SDK first arrived in Developer Preview 3.1 for the Raspberry Pi Voice Kit, but with Preview 4, the SDK should now work on all development boards. Finally, developers can now register additional interfaces with PioDriverManager.

Being a developer preview, there are still many known problems, including Google Play Services slowdowns and system power management being completely disabled. Still, if you want to give it a try, you can find more information at the source link below and download the images here.