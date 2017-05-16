A few days ago Android Pay continued its mission to increase its support by adding 71 banks and credit unions, and now it's adding a further 39 to that list. With most of the major banks already using the technology, Google is now checking off the smaller institutions across the US in its bid for ubiquity.

The 39 new banks added to the list are as follows:

  1. AimBank
  2. Bankers' Bank of Kansas
  3. Bank of St. Francisville
  4. Barksdale Federal Credit Union
  5. BECU
  6. Brand Banking Company
  7. Cambridge Trust Company
  8. Capital Community Bank
  9. Chemical Bank
  10. ChoiceOne Bank
  11. Coast Line Credit Union
  12. El Paso Area Teachers FCU
  13. Farmington Bank
  14. First Alliance Credit Union
  15. First Volunteer Bank
  16. Florence Savings Bank
  17. Franklin Synergy Bank
  18. Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union
  19. Guardian CU
  20. Harborstone Credit Union
  21. J.S.C. Federal Credit Union
  22. Labette Bank
  23. Macatawa Bank
  24. Mainstreet Credit Union
  25. Midland Nation Bank
  26. Nodaway Valley Bank
  27. North Shore Bank of Commerce
  28. Northfield Bank
  29. O Bee Credit Union
  30. Ohnward Bank and Trust
  31. Peoples Savings Bank
  32. Queensborough National Bank & Trust
  33. River Cities Bank
  34. Security State Bank Of Hibbing
  35. SEFCU
  36. SouthPoint Bank
  37. Summit State Bank
  38. The Peoples Community Bank
  39. Workers Credit Union

As well as this expansion across The States, Google is preparing for the imminent launch of Android Pay in other territories. To see the full list of supported financial institutions and check if your bank or card is now compatible, see the source link below.