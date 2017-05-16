A few days ago Android Pay continued its mission to increase its support by adding 71 banks and credit unions, and now it's adding a further 39 to that list. With most of the major banks already using the technology, Google is now checking off the smaller institutions across the US in its bid for ubiquity.

The 39 new banks added to the list are as follows:

AimBank Bankers' Bank of Kansas Bank of St. Francisville Barksdale Federal Credit Union BECU Brand Banking Company Cambridge Trust Company Capital Community Bank Chemical Bank ChoiceOne Bank Coast Line Credit Union El Paso Area Teachers FCU Farmington Bank First Alliance Credit Union First Volunteer Bank Florence Savings Bank Franklin Synergy Bank Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union Guardian CU Harborstone Credit Union J.S.C. Federal Credit Union Labette Bank Macatawa Bank Mainstreet Credit Union Midland Nation Bank Nodaway Valley Bank North Shore Bank of Commerce Northfield Bank O Bee Credit Union Ohnward Bank and Trust Peoples Savings Bank Queensborough National Bank & Trust River Cities Bank Security State Bank Of Hibbing SEFCU SouthPoint Bank Summit State Bank The Peoples Community Bank Workers Credit Union

As well as this expansion across The States, Google is preparing for the imminent launch of Android Pay in other territories. To see the full list of supported financial institutions and check if your bank or card is now compatible, see the source link below.