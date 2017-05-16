Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Injustice 2

Android Police coverage: Superhero brawler Injustice 2 is now available on Android

Injustice 2 is a simplistic fighting game for Android that focuses on swiping mechanics for the controls. While the combat works just fine, it is the graphics that make this title stand out above the crowd. Sadly there are reports that there is quite a lot of lag in this release. Most likely it is due to the demanding graphics. You can pick up Injustice 2 today for free, though you should expect in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item. You should also expect an 800-900MB download size.

Enter the Universe of Injustice 2 and unleash the powerful fighting style of your favorite DC Super Heroes and Villains. Expanding on the hit game Injustice: Gods Among Us, Injustice 2 delivers brand new characters, tons of exciting new modes, and the look and fighting style that NetherRealm Studios is known for. Leverage the all-new Gear System to build and progress your roster like never before – then enter the arena and become the ultimate DC fighter in blockbuster 3-on-3 action.

Pirates of the Caribbean: ToW

Android Police coverage: Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War washes up on the shore of the Play Store

JOYCITY Corp. has released Pirates of the Caribbean: ToW, a reskin of their previous game Oceans & Empires. If you are unfamiliar with the title, it is a naval strategy game that is centered around kingdom building. You will be tasked with captaining a fleet of pirate ships while plundering enemies in order to build the ultimate pirate empire. Pirates of the Caribbean: ToW is a free-to-play title that contains in-app purchases that range all the way up to $399.99 per item.

You are the captain of your pirate haven in Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War. Recruit notorious marauders to your mighty corsairs to dominate the ocean. Become a legendary pirate captain and plan out assaults against millions of other pirates from all around the world in the most original pirate war game. Create or join a pirate alliance to rally forces to battle against supernatural creatures and other sea rovers on the vast open seas. Immerse yourself in the story mode experience.

Atop the Wizard's Tower

Android Police coverage: Atop the Wizard's Tower is a VR tower defense game from the maker of Ski Safari

Atop the Wizard's Tower is the latest Daydream VR title to come to the Play Store. It is a tower defense game that you control through the Daydream controller. The gameplay has you wielding elemental magic you pull from each of the game's environments in order to form defense units or just utilize its power to shoot it directly at your enemies. Atop the Wizard's Tower is an upfront priced game that comes in at $4.99. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases included.

Take the role of the Wizard, and gather the resources of your land in this VR twist on Tower Defense. Atop The Wizard's Tower, you'll gather the raw powers of the elements in order to smite your foes and protect your people. Each of the four elements combines with the defensive towers in different ways, or can be used to spawn defenders for you to place.

Pug's Quest

Pug's Quest is a cute platforming puzzle game where you hop around an assortment of stages avoiding any obstacles or enemies. The graphics are pleasant, and there are 90 different stages scattered through 3 different worlds to check out. You can pick up Pug's Quest on sale for the next two days at the price of $0.99. After those two days are up the game will be priced at $2.99. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases present with this release.

Pug's Quest is a puzzle platformer by the creators of Tiny Rogue, Devious Dungeon, Random Heroes and League of Evil. In Pug's Quest you will control a handsome pug on his adventure to save his friends who have been dog-napped. You must hop around these dangerous rooms, solving puzzles and collecting treats while trying to find them. Can you get the high score in this pug-tastic adventure?

Fox Tales: Kids' Book

Fox Tales: Kids' Book is exactly what the title suggests. It is a kid-friendly interactive story that features some adventure gaming aspects. Whether you want to read this as a bedtime story to your child or you want to help your kid learn to read, Fox Tales: Kids' Book is an excellent choice. This is especially true when you consider the low price of $1.49 and the adamant exclusion by the developer of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

“Fox Tales” is an interactive story with features of an adventure game for children aged 5 to 12. It will be excellent both as an individual activity for a child and as a bedtime story, read out by parents. Since the text is visible on the screen, the story may also be a perfect aid when the child learns to read. The text may be read out by the parents or by a professional reader.

RASTER ❖ PRIME

RASTER ❖ PRIME is a pretty ingenious puzzle game. The gameplay consists of matching various shape directions in the exact order they are displayed. Which is challenging in and of itself, but it is the presentation of the title that sets it apart. You see, you are not directed in any manner of what you should be doing. The pixel art portrays a circle of obelisks with which you need to interact. As you progress, more and more obelisks will unlock giving you more puzzles. You can pick up RASTER ❖ PRIME today for $2.99, and there is no worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases contained in the title.

Welcome to the TRAPPIST System. A monolith was recently discovered dotted with obelisks emitting holographic glyphs and binary controls. What could they mean? Enter the sequences to travel further into the unknown, and unearth a deeper mystery that may never be fully understood. Due to the nature of this voyage, your screen has been outfitted with vacuum-tolerant pixaels, a more resilient form of pixel. This does however preclude the use of advertisements or in-visor purchases. A complimentary synthwave mix-tape has been included to mitigate space-madness.

Sumeru

Sumeru is a beautiful looking physics-based puzzle game. The gameplay consists of using orbs you find in each stage as the tools to draw your own physic-based objects. These drawn objects will help you to traverse any obstacles in your way. The presentation is clean and artful, and the physics work exceptionally well. Sumeru is available for $2.99 upfront, and there are no in-app purchases or advertisements included with this release. If you would like to test the title out for free, there is an ad supported version on the Play Store as well.

A traveler named "Cloud" picked up a magic stone on his trip. Suddenly he was sucked in a "Sumeru" space and could not escape. The protagonist must use his wisdom to solve each puzzle to return to the original world. A wonderful journey will begin.

Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo

Imagine if you combined a poker game with the art-style of the Street Fighter II series. Each match would be against an opponent, but instead of punching and kicking, you play a hand of poker. Well, imagine no more as that is what you get with Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo. Even the title of this release is a play on how Capcom titles their Street Fighter series. You can pick up Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo today for $2.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases. What you see is what you get, a complete game.

Headup Games and Stage Clear Studios would like to welcome you to the greatest Blackjack tournament the world has ever seen. Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo edition introduces a roster of 12 very different characters all competing to become the greatest Blackjack player of all time. Following an invitation by the owner of the largest Casino in Las Vegas and Godfather of the local most influential crime family, each character will face the other participants in a face off game of cards.

To the Moon

To the Moon is a popular RPG Maker game that was originally released on PC. It has since been ported to a multitude of platforms including Android, which is finally receiving its port this week. If you are unfamiliar with the title, it is an RPG focused on storytelling. There is little actual gameplay to be found, so keep that in mind if you are looking for something with a lot of turn-based battles. To the Moon is an upfront priced game that you can pick up for $4.99. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the release.

A story-driven experience about two doctors traversing backwards through a dying man's memories to artificially fulfill his last wish. Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning... but only in their patients' heads. Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn’t.

VOI

VOI is a minimal puzzle game that has taken its time to come to Android. Now that it is here, you can find out what made it so popular on iOS. The basics of the gameplay are quite simple. You align movable shapes into a pattern in order to match them up with the example design given at the top of your screen. While this sounds pretty simple, it can get quite challenging. You can pick up VOI today for free, though it does contain advertisements. No in-app purchases are present, which means you cannot remove any of these ads.

Do you think 1 + 1 = 0 is correct? So what do you think about "black + black = white" statement? VOI is relaxing minimal puzzle game based on XOR logic.

88 creative levels

11 languages

Finding Home

Finding Home is a social comment on the state of 150,000 refugees in Malaysia. You will get to experience the life of 16-year old Rohingya, a refugee that has been forced to flee Malaysia. This is presented to you by way of emulating this particular refugee's cellular phone. You will experience what it is like to send and receive her phone calls as well as what it is like to send messages to her contacts. While the game's message is a good one, the choices in the gameplay can feel redundant, and you can tell there is a particular direction the game is steering you towards. Luckily there isn't any reason not to try Finding Home out, as it is entirely free with no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

This is the story of Kathijah, a 16-year old Rohingya refugee forced to flee to Malaysia with her brother Ishak in order to find safety. She has no legal status, no support, no security. Just this phone. Now her fight for survival, is yours.

Receive and send voice and video calls

Reply to messages from new contacts

View the image gallery to uncover Kat’s past and find clues to help her

Samorost 3 Demo

Samorost 3 is an older game that released last year on Android. Up until this week, there was no way to try out the game on Android, as it is priced upfront. Well, that has changed because you can now take advantage of this newly released demo. That is right, Samorost 3 Demo allows you to play through the first level of the game to see if it is to your liking. By virtue of being a demo app, there are no in-app purchases or advertisements present.

--

Guide the space gnome through the entire first planet in this free demo. Please make sure you are logged in to your Google Play Games account to transfer your progress into the full game. Samorost 3 is an exploration adventure and puzzle game from the award-winning creators of Machinarium and Botanicula. It is Amanita Design’s most ambitious experience to date and a loose continuation of the hit indie games Samorost and Samorost 2.

Animal Fun Park

Mini-game collections can often be quite fun when playing with a large group of friends. Animal Fun Park looks to capitalize on this idea by offering a collection of 15 different mini-games that are centered around an amusement park theme. You can play online with up to 6 friends and family members as well as practice the game in the single player mode. Animal Fun Park is a free-to-play release that contains an in-app purchase of $1.99. There is also a premium "family" version available at the upfront cost of $1.99.

--

Welcome to Animal Fun Park, a crazy carnival full of fun mini games controlled entirely by animals. Create your avatar and bring your friends along for a game experience out of the ordinary. Animal Fun Park is the perfect game for families and friends who wants to play together. Compete against your friends in 15 totally different, awesomely crazy mini-games. Who is building the highest ice tower for the penguin? Who rules at giraffe basketball? And exactly who is doing the robot dance dressed up like a rabbit?

Lifeline Library

3 Minute Games have released a plethora of Lifeline series titles. In fact, they have released so many that they now have a collection app that contains a free version of Lifeline: Silent Night along with links to the Play Store in order to purchase the rest of the available games in the series. If you are unfamiliar with Lifeline line of games, they feature gameplay reminiscent of an interactive novel. Much like a choose your own adventure game, you guide your character through the choices you make. Lifeline Library is available for free, but there are advertisements and in-app purchases contained in this release.

--

A collection of hit Lifeline games is available in your hands. Lifeline Library is your one-stop shop for exclusive news, content, and new games and episodes in this top-rated choose your own adventure series. Written by award-winning authors of comic books, novels, games, and more, the Lifeline series features unique storylines and characters in genres ranging from urban fantasy to space survival. But it's YOUR choices that shape how the stories unfold.

Super Flip Game

Super Flip Game is a simple puzzle game where you flip tiles in order to find their corresponding matches. It is presented in a minimal fashion with bright colors. There are three modes of play, Classic, Zen, and Arcade. There are also a lot of unlockable themes available so that you can customize the look of the title to your liking. Super Flip Game is a free-to-play release that contains advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $1.99 per item.

--

Super Flip is a fun and fast-paced arcade game where you have to match shapes and colors. Bundled with a lot of themes and a colorful style, it tests your fast fingers skills. Suitable for any ages, Super Flip is a perfect brain workout and a very addictive game.

It’s endless, simple and very easy to play.

You can improve your performance each step and try to beat your friends’ score.

There’s a bunch of themes to unlock.

It gives you a fantastic, complete and unique gaming experience: try out Classic, Zen and Arcade game modes.

REDDEN!

REDDEN! is an artistically vibrant looking game that uses bright a red color splashed minimally on a black and white setting. This is a runner game of sorts, where you control the flight path of bullets, arrows, and various other weapons. It is your job to guide these into your enemies in grand fashion. REDDEN! is free-to-play, so that does mean you can expect advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $2.49 per item.

--

It’s nearing closing time at the thrift shop “One Hundred Denarii“. The exhausted store owner locks up after the last customer leaves, and yet chatter is heard in this supposedly empty store. Jo, the cutting board was once an arrow, Frying pan Bi, a recycled kunai, and Cal, the knife, with the same iron ore as a bullet. The amazing stories of these everyday tools are about to unfold.

Faraway: Puzzle Escape

Faraway: Puzzle Escape wears its inspiration on its sleeve. The gameplay mechanics are quite similar in style to that of the classic adventure game Myst. You will go room to room, and area to area in order to solve intricate puzzles blocking your progress through the game. There is an involved story where you follow in the footsteps of your missing father. This adds an extra layer of depth to the game. You can pick up Faraway: Puzzle Escape for free, but it does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $2.99 per item.

--

In Faraway you're an adventurer exploring the ruins of ancient temples full of challenges and mysterious puzzles. You're walking in footsteps of your father. He was a collector of unusual artifacts who went missing 10 years ago. Your journey will take you from deserts and oasis to old crumbling ruins of a mysterious civilization. They had constructed devices and puzzles to see if you're worthy of knowing their secrets. Observe the environment, collect items, manipulate devices and solve perplexing puzzles to escape temple labyrinths.

WTF?! Relaxing Brain Game

Sometimes you just want to sit back and relax with a good puzzle game that is challenging but not overly demanding. WTF?! Relaxing Brain Game is an excellent choice for such a scenario. The basics of the gameplay have you moving a fox on a set grid filled with obstacles. Your goal is to gather all of the stars laying on this grid in the least amount of moves possible. This is presented in a level-based format, but there is also an endless mode available for those that would like to play on randomly generated levels. WTF?! Relaxing Brain Game is a free-to-play title, so that does mean there are advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $2.99 per item present in the release.

--

WTF is a challenging puzzle adventure filled with funny foxes where the goal is simple: put all the foxes in the hole. While the rules are simple and the game is relaxing, the innovative mechanics will make your brain work hard to solve the charades, while the difficulty rises every single step in the game. The question we make is "What, The Fox?" and the answer that YOU, the player, have to give is is: "The Fox? They are all in the hole.", and that just means that you did the job great. WTF is described by players as an addicting and hard game, but still with a top relaxing environment powered with forest sounds.

Frontier Defense

Tower defense games come in many different sizes and shapes. Some may be cartoony while others may have a hard sci-fi bend. Then you have the ones that play in a top-down view, while others are a side scroller. Frontier Defense combines a cartoony design with a 2D view. It results in a fun little game that can be challenging thanks to the introduction of many popular RPG mechanics. You can pick up Frontier Defense today for free, though there are advertisements and in-app purchases that run as high as $9.49 per item.

--

This is really a Tower Defense being upgraded with RPG elements, the most easy to play but also hell to master Tower Defense ever in mobile. Are you tired of watching your towers and do nothing to sercuce your victory? Let's Frontier Defense give you a whole new picture of a creative Tower Defense game ever on mobile.

RETROSHIFTER

RETROSHIFTER is a Blade Runner-Esque endless runner. What sets it apart from most endless runners is how it utilizes four different colored gates that you are required to pass through. You can either roll, jump forward, or jump up through these gates. The thing is, the gates will display as one of four different colors. You can switch your set color on the left-hand side of the screen to match what color the gate is. So your tasks are two-fold. You have to manually match up your moves along with your selected color in order to pass through each gate. As you can imagine, this can get quite demanding as the gameplay speeds up. RETROSHIFTER is currently still in testing, but you can pick it up on the Play Store for free. Just keep in mind that there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $11.99 per item.

--

Become a RETROSHIFTER as you challenge your way through a dystopian future. Overcome the security lasers by perfecting your timing and focus to rise as the greatest RETROSHIFTER in this nostalgic throwback to 80’s retrofuturism and cyberpunk. Download it for FREE and start your adventure today.

iCycle: On Thin Ice

iCycle: On Thin Ice is a psychedelic looking platformer that leans heavily on a pop-art design. But don't let the visuals fool you, this is no art disguised as a game, this is a game that is art. It is a challenging experience if there ever was one. Your goal is to collect as many bubbles on the screen as possible without falling to your death or hitting obstacles in your way. While iCycle: On Thin Ice has an upfront price of $2.99, there are also advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $14.99 per item to contend with after you pay for the title.

--

Ever kissed a fish? Games and art become one in the masterfully crafted and visually stunning Icycle: On Thin Ice. Play as the cold naked hero Dennis, and pedal, jump and glide through each beautiful but deadly post-apocalyptic frozen wonderland.

Legend Of Maktar

Legend Of Maktar is an auto-battle RPG. Your primary goal is to build the perfect team that will fight for you. There is a pretty clever trick to this though, as you will not win the fight unless you hit last. This creates quite the challenge for what you would expect out of an everyday looking RPG. It can be a tough concept to grasp, but once you get the hang of it, you should be able to move along at a steady pace. Legend Of Maktar is a free-to-play release that contains advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $43.99 per item.

--

Heartrending love that surpasses tribes and a call of destiny.That’s the legend of Maktar. If you don’t hit last, you don’t get anything. In this brutal RPG world, there’s a boy who was destined to be a warrior but hasn’t grown due to a lack of exp(from Last-Hit). Now, he is called by destiny and must awaken the legendary power of “Maktar.” Although Maktar, the ultimate power of Divine Punishment, makes opponents’ defense useless, there’s a side effect. And this side effect makes the boy wonder around his various future possibilities.

Hexar.io

.io games have definitely grown in popularity. This trend does not look to be stopping anytime soon, as Hexar.io is the latest game to come to Android with some acclaim. The gameplay is quite simple. You draw a line in order to envelope blocks in a grid contained inside of your said line. As your block area grows in size, other players will try to claim your area. You can try to avoid this by touching the head of your drawn line into theirs. Hexar.io is a free-to-play experience, so you can expect advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $49.99 per item.

--

Hexar.io is a fun new io game with smooth controls and hexagon blocks. Hexar.io is inspired by the best IO games but with a fun new twist. Capture blocks by enclosing an area. Defend your territory against others and become the biggest mass of land. Don't get hit. Collect power-ups to gain an advantage. Customize your avatar skin and your base. Complete missions to earn rewards.

RPG Djinn Caster

RPG Djinn Caster is a new action RPG from KEMCO. It differs from their usual turn-based fare as you will be actively controlling every battle in the game. You will also be collecting monsters called Djinns in order to help you fight through these battles. There are over 20 Djinns to collect, which should keep completionists busy for quite some time. While RPG Djinn Caster is an upfront priced game that can be purchased for $4.99, there are also advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $49.99 per item in this release. While the IAPs are not too egregious, it is disheartening to see them present in a game you have to pay for.

--

These are the cities of Dulshara, hidden beyond the enchanting mirages and intense sandstorms of the vast surrounding desert. The people have long lived vigorously even under the tyranny of the Sultan. However, signs of doom were slowly approaching like a viper hunting its prey. From mass kidnappings by the Sultanate Army to a veiled man acting behind the scenes, a chain of mysterious events arose...

Bit Heroes

Collection games can be quite addictive. I get it, grinding until you get every last item can be quite satisfying. That is why Bit Heroes became a pretty popular flash game on the web. Well, now it is finally released on Android so you can get your hero collection fix on the go. The gameplay itself is quite similar to the turn-based mechanics you would find in any classic RPG. The goal of your heroes is to defeat as many enemies as possible, this way you will gain more loot to equip your heroes with. Bit Heroes is a free-to-play title, so you can expect advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

Explore a vast new MMORPG world inspired by your favorite 8-bit & 16-bit dungeon crawlers. Bit Heroes captures that charm and nostalgia of your favorite RPGs, delivering them seamlessly to your mobile device. Collect and craft thousands of pieces of loot to increase your power. Build your team by capturing monsters and bosses to fight at your side in old school, turn-based combat. Prove you’re the mightiest hero in the land by competing in the PvP arena, Raids, and weekly events for awesome prizes. Take your most powerful friends and guildmates along to battle at your side.

Kill Shot Virus

Kill Shot Virus is Hothead Games sequel to their popular first person shooter Kill Shot Bravo. This time around you will be gunning down zombies through 100+ missions. By completing these missions, you will earn a wide variety of apocalyptic gear to collect and equip. While the gameplay contains your typical FPS action, it is the graphics that sets this title above and beyond most of its competitors. Sadly Kill Shot Virus is a free-to-play release. This means you will have advertisements and in-app purchases that run as high as $99.99 an item present in the game.

--

Protect Survivors, Eliminate Undead and Stop the Spread. The Best FPS Zombie Survival Shooting Game on Mobile. Play Now for FREE.

Play through 100+ adrenaline-pumping first person shooter missions to prevent the spread of the zombie virus

Terrorize the Undead up close and personal with a huge arsenal of Assault Rifles, Shotguns, Sniper Rifles and Machine Guns

Pushing the limits with stunning next-level graphics showcasing the zombie-infested chaos and infected city

Fight and overcome hordes of zombies including Screechers, Jumpers, Exploders and other horrible types of zombie monstrosities

Dungeon, Inc.

Clickers, tappers, idle games, whatever you want to call them, they are a popular genre for Android. So much so that there is hardly ever a roundup that doesn't contain at least one. Today's tapping game is Dungeon, Inc. The mechanics are pretty much what you would expect, coated with a pleasant cartoony veneer. The gist of the story is that you are a production manager at a Dungeon filled with monsters. It is your job to recruit these monsters in order to create an ever-expanding dungeon filled with profits. Like most idle games Dungeon, Inc. is a free-to-play release. That does mean you will run into ever-present advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99.

--

Welcome to Dungeon, Inc., the only office that rewards pure exploitation. As Dungeon, Inc.’s new Gold Production Manager, you must maximize profits by any means necessary. Nothing is too devious to consider - if it works. Build your dungeon deeper, expand into new environments, and recruit mischievous monsters; the more you tap, the bigger the dungeon, and the more gold you make. Collect monsters to help defend your dungeon from pesky Tax Knights and rival managers - then send your monsters off to sabotage others. When the insurance value of your dungeon is high enough, trigger an ‘accident’ to cash in on your value and start again.

Battle Islands: Commanders

Thanks to Crash Royale's popularity, there has been a plethora of clones released on the Play Store. Battle Islands: Commanders is the newest clone to try and take a swipe at the king. It is a WWII-themed game that uses the mechanics found in Crash Royale. You simply send your troops into battle in order to gain supremacy on the map. You can pick up Battle Islands: Commanders for free, though there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

Dominate the battlefield. From the creators of the popular WWII strategy game, Battle Islands, comes an explosive head to head combat game. Take part in major WWII battles in Battle Islands: Commanders, from the sandy dunes of North Africa to the bitter cold of the Eastern Front. Master the art of war against real opponents from around the world and reap the spoils of war.

Glory Ridge

Last but not least we have another clone. This time it is a clone of Clash of Clans, another popular strategy game. Glory Ridge is that clone and it advertises itself as such unabashedly. Even the icon for the game has a screaming man picture. I suppose the developers do not want you to get confused with what genre this squarely fits in. As you would imagine, there are advertisements and in-app purchases present with this release. Those IAPs quite expectedly run as high as $99.99 per item.

--

Glory Ridge is one of 2017's most fun battle strategy games, where there is a world full of magic and a host of magical heroes waiting for you to recruit. Train legendary heroes and send elite troops into battle to face tough enemies and seek victory. In this all new strategy game, you can also use the features of MMO games, join player Alliances, cooperate with allies to gain tons of bonuses inside and outside of combat. Take on powerful PVE bosses to obtain legendary loot.

