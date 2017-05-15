The LG Stylo 2 Plus is a pretty standard budget phone, with a Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB of RAM, and a 2,900mAh battery. The phone's standout feature is a large 5.7" display, with the low resolution of 720x1280 (again, because it's a budget phone). It shipped with Android 6.0, but now the T-Mobile model is getting a bump to 7.0 Nougat.

T-Mobile's website originally said the phone was getting 7.0 back in February, but the update actually only included a security patch (and T-Mobile later removed mention of 7.0). This time, the update to 7.0 is actually real, considering the version number went from K55010p to V55020a.

The update clocks in at 1.1GB, and the phone has to have at least 50% charge before installing. You can find more information at the source document below.