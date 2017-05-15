Pretty much everything about the Moto C lineup has been leaked already. In fact, the last leak was yesterday, where the C and C Plus were shown alongside Motorola's other (unannounced) 2017 phones. But now both phones are official, and will be available "in various countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific."

Motorola is really proud of the battery capacities on the C and C Plus. The C has a respectable 2,350mAh battery, but the C Plus has a much larger 4,000 mAh battery. Combined with the low-power processors and low-resolution screens, both phones should have great battery life in real-world usage.

There are actually three models here: a 3G-only Moto C, a 4G-capable Moto C, and the Moto C Plus. The company didn't share detailed specifications, but here is what was previously leaked for the Moto C:

Specs Processor 32-bit quad-core MediaTek CPU at 1.3GHz (Moto C 3G) or 64-bit quad-core MediaTek CPU at 1.1GHz (Moto C 4G) Storage 8 or 16GB, with microSD Camera 5MP rear with LED flash, 2MP front with "selfie light" Memory 1GB Display 5" 854 x 480 (FWVGA) Battery 2,350mAh OS Android 7.0

And for the Moto C Plus:

Specs Processor 64-bit quad-core MediaTek CPU at 1.3GHz Storage 16GB, with microSD Camera 8MP rear with LED flash, 2MP front with "selfie light" Memory 1 or 2GB (depending on region) Display 5" 1280x720 (720p) Battery 4,000mAh OS Android 7.0

Motorola says the 3G version of the Moto C will start at €89 (about $97), with the 4G version starting at €99. The Moto C Plus will start at €119, which is fairly close to the current price of the Moto E3 in most parts of Europe. As you might expect, the C will not be officially available in the United States.