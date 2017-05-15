Well, it's the start of a new week, but I think this one is more special than most. Google I/O kicks off on Wednesday, and I am sure that there will be plenty of exciting news. To tide you over until then, I've got the first round of app sales for the week.

And as always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.

Free

Apps

Clipboard Manager Pro - $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Magic Swipe Plus - $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left Root Checker Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left