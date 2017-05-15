Well, it's the start of a new week, but I think this one is more special than most. Google I/O kicks off on Wednesday, and I am sure that there will be plenty of exciting news. To tide you over until then, I've got the first round of app sales for the week.
And as always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Clipboard Manager Pro - $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
Games
- Island Survival PRO - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Spoiler Alert - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- klocki - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Zenge - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Cubes - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- A Dark Room - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Etaria | Survival Adventure - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Survival Simulator 3D Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- 13 DAYS OF LIFE - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Spaceship Rotation - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Biome Survival Online War PRO - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- CELL 13 - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- iJUK iCON pACK - $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- NOU - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 4 hours left
- MINIMALE Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Murky Icon Pack - $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- PHIX RETRO - ICON PACK - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- DmonD Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Sale
Apps
- Magic Swipe Plus - $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Root Checker Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Games
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite - $3.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Cyberlords - Arcology - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite - $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Tiles - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Comments