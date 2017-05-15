In one of those not-so-surprising pieces of news this morning, Digitimes reported that Asus might be throwing in the towel on Android Wear. Despite the slight revitalization we've seen throughout this year, the sales numbers for the ZenWatch line are not looking good.

Digitimes' report comes from sources in Taiwan's supply chain, who claim that Asus is moving only about 5,000-6,000 units a month (spanning the entire ZenWatch line). Ouch. If Asus bails on Android Wear, that means that only a few of the original manufacturers are left (LG and Huawei). We do have some of the luxury style brands weighing in on the smartwatch platform, but who knows what good that will do.

What makes this even sadder is that the ZenWatch 3, released last November, is a good watch. Unique in its styling, it had a lot to offer at a great price point. Asus' smartwatch line may not have ever been one of the Wear juggernauts like the OG Huawei Watch or Moto 360's, but it has a loyal following.

Obviously, this has not been confirmed by Asus or anything at this point, so take this report with a grain of salt.