Android Auto is becoming available on an increasing number of vehicles. Even if it's not as cool as the recently-announced 'Android Automotive,' it's still pretty nifty. Premium German marque Mercedes-Benz has just added support for Auto on three of its cars, starting from the 2017 model year.

Without further ado, here are the three Benzes that can now utilize Android Auto:

2017+ GLS

2017+ SLC

2017+ SL

If you own one of these luxury cars and want to use Auto, you'll need a compatible phone (you probably have one already if you have the means to roll around in a new Benz) and live in one of these 31 countries. If those requirements are met, it's time to spice your head unit up with some Android Auto!