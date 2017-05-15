Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Featured App

DigiCal Calendar Agenda

Today's roundup is presented by DigiCal Calendar Agenda from Digibites. DigiCal is a powerful and customizable calendar app that offers a plethora of features not normally found in your device's default calendar. You can select from seven different calendar views, a light and dark theme, multiple widgets, integrated weather forecasts, an invitation management system, and over fifty thousand public calendars for integration with personal or corporate planning. DigiCal Calendar Agenda is free to download and use, but you can also pick up DigiCal+ Calendar, which is a premium key that unlocks extra features such as a year view, even more monthly widgets, extra customization options, and an ad-free experience for a $4.99 one-time payment.

Our daily planner has a clean design and multiple agenda views to make scheduling quick and easy. Schedule appointments with our easy to use planner that offers the day, week, agenda, month, text month, list and year view to all your events. Use our planner to organize and get a clear overview of your busy schedule with 9 beautiful pre-set themes available for the list, grid, day, day list, text month and month widgets. Get access to more than 560k+ public holiday, sports and TV schedules worldwide that you can add to your agenda. Detailed weather info is displayed in our planner: temperature, humidity, precipitation, pressure, cloud cover, wind, sunrise and sunset. Improve visibility at night and save energy. Lots of color options for your organizer including color synchronization with Google Calendar.

Microsoft Azure

Android Police coverage: Microsoft launches Android app to manage its Azure cloud computing platform

Microsoft Azure is a newly launched Android title that allows you to keep tabs on your Azure cloud computing platform. You can easily use this app to connect to the cloud in order to check on things from the convenience of your Android device. Microsoft Azure specifically allows you to look at your metrics and status as well as receive notifications and alerts. This way you will always have an idea of how your platform is performing. Thankfully the Microsoft Azure app is meant as a free tool released for Azure customers. That means you can install it for free today without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases being included with the title.

The Microsoft Azure app helps you keep track of your resources while on-the-go:

Stay connected to the cloud and check status and critical metrics anytime, anywhere

Stay informed with notifications and alerts about important health issues

Stay in control of your resources and take corrective actions, like starting and stopping VMs and web apps

Keybase

Keybase is a free and open-source messaging platform that has just received an app release on the Play Store. It allows you to perform cryptographically-secure operations while talking with your friends. You can even write secure messages to users from Reddit, Facebook, Hacker News, etc. Seeing that this is a multi-platform title, you will also have the ability to use the client on your non-Android devices. This way you can always be connected securely with your contacts. If you consider that Keybase is a free release, you will not have to worry about seeing any advertisements or in-app purchases rearing their heads when using this messenger.

Keybase is a messaging platform where:

you can write securely to any twitter, reddit, facebook, github, and hacker news user

you don't need to know someone's phone number or email address

all messages are secure, end-to-end encrypted

multi-device: your messages survive and transfer with encryption to new phones & computers

Xamarin Live Player

Xamarin Live Player is a new app in beta on the Play Store that allows you to quickly dive into Xamarin development and testing. You can continuously deploy, test, and debug your app, directly on the platform. This works by pairing your device with Visual Studio, once you have installed Xamarin Live Player. All in all, if you are a Xamarin developer, there seems to be little reason not to try this app out. Xamarin Live Player is free to download, and there are no in-app purchases or advertisements to worry about.

The easiest way to get started with Xamarin development. Explore and experiment with different APIs and see live feedback using Xamarin Live.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Tizen App Share

Android Police coverage: [Yo Dawg] Samsung made an Android app to transfer Tizen apps from an Android phone to a Tizen phone

Apparently there are Tizen phones sold in markets that do not have an app store available to them. In these instances you can install Samsung's new Android app Tizen App Share. It allows you to install Tizen apps onto your Tizen device trough the use of this Android app on your Android device. Sure, you could ask the pertinent question of how many people even own a Tizen device and an Android device, but when it comes to Samsung, the fewer questions, the better. If you are in the minority of users who need Tizen App Share, you can pick it up today for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

Tizen App Share is a fast and easy-to-use tool for sending Tizen apps from your device to any Tizen device. 99% of Tizen app file can be easily and quickly delivered to Tizen phone without using mobile data via Wi-Fi direct. Search and download a variety of Tizen apps through Tizen App Share and easily share apps to the Tizen phone. 99% size of app file is transferred through Wi-Fi direct without data spending. Transfer Tizen Apps to Tizen phone in seconds. Share apps from device to device without any limit.

WSJ AR

Android Police coverage: The Wall Street Journal has a new AR app out for stock market visualization

WSJ AR is an augmented reality release. To be more specific, it is an augmented reality release that allows you to view the live U.S. stock market in any real-world setting. By creating a holographic looking 3D chart, you can get a quick synopsis of how the market is behaving. Currently, the app is only supported by Tango devices, which limits the number of users for this AR release. If you are a Tango device owner, you can pick up WSJ AR today for free. Keep in mind that there are advertisements included with this title, but luckily there are no in-app purchases.

WSJ AR projects a holographic 3D view of the live U.S. stock market onto the real world. This AR experience gives you a look at how every stock in the stock market is performing right now. Companies are drawn as colored bars grouped into industries which together create a 3D terrain that gives a quick read of how the market is moving, and which companies are driving it. Place the hologram on a table or floor, then walk around and explore it with your camera. View it from any angle and get in close for a more detailed view of individual stocks. Aim your view at a stock to call up the current price and other up to the minute data, as well as any headlines about that company from Dow Jones newswires.

