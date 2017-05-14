T-Mobile first started a 'BOGO' (Buy One, Get One) promotion for the Galaxy S8 a few days ago, which allowed customers to buy two Galaxy S8s and get a rebate for the value of the second phone up to $750. The company quickly launched the same promotion for the LG G6, but that seems to already be over.

According to a message sent to all T-Mobile stores (shown above), the promotion for the G6 "has been pulled and cannot be honored." T-Mobile will redirect customers to LG support if they have any questions. The rebate page on LG's site has also been taken down, confirming the promotion's end.

It's not exactly clear why the promotion ended one day after it was announced, but regardless, it's over now.