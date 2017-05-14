It's been a couple of months since the Pixel and Pixel XL debuted, but it's still rare to come across a deal for them, especially on the XL model. In fact, we've posted a total of zero Deal Alerts on the non-Verizon Pixel XL. However, Google itself has decided to offer a free official case to anyone who purchases the Pixel XL from the Google Store.

It's pretty simple: add any color/storage level of Pixel XL to your cart, then add either the $30 clear case or the $35 silicone case (your choice of color) to your cart. In your cart, you'll see the 'Buy Pixel XL, receive a Pixel XL Case by Google on us' text, along with a discount of either $30 or $35, depending on which case you got. Unfortunately, this doesn't work on any Live Cases, the LifeProof FRE, or the Otterbox Defender.

Want to get in on this deal? Google simply says that the offer will be 'available while supplies last' from when it began at 12am PT today (May 14th). So if you've been eyeing a Pixel XL and a case, but were waiting for some sort of little incentive, now may be the time to pull the trigger.