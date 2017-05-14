Here in the states, we get the Snapdragon 835 chip and a single nanoSIM slot in our Galaxy S8 smartphones. But should you want the more mod-friendly Exynos 8895 chipset (ironic) and/or an extra SIM slot, a little site called eBay can help you out. A newer but reputable seller has the SM-G955FD variant of the Galaxy S8+ for just $804.99, with no tax in most states.

Aside from the switch to an Exynos processor, an extra nanoSIM slot, and some band changes, this S8+ is the same as US market ones. You still get the gorgeous 6.2" 2960x1440 AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 12MP camera out back, an 8MP shooter up front, and a 3500mAh battery. Niceties like the IP68 water resistance, fast wireless charging, and iris scanner are intact as well.

At $804.99 and no sales tax other than in Florida and California, this is a great deal. Compare that to the $824.99 + tax that a single-SIM US unlocked Galaxy S8+ (SM-G955U) will run you, and the savings are apparent. Plus, you get an extra SIM slot! It is worth noting that these phones are region locked to the Americas (North, Central, and South), but they can be unlocked by engaging in a five-minute call. Shipping is free, and both Midnight Black and Maple Gold colors are available. Check the source link to see the listing.