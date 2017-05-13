The original Polaroid went bankrupt in 2001, with its brand and assets sold off. Then a 'new' Polaroid formed, but that one declared bankruptcy too in 2008, later selling itself to a holding corporation. These days, the Polaroid brand has been licensed for just about everything - from 4K TVs to security cameras to Android phones.

PLR IP Holdings LLC, the holder of the Polaroid brand, has been purchased by a group of investors. Interestingly, the lead investor is Polish businessman Wiaczeslaw (Slava) Smolokowski. He is already the majority shareholder in The Impossible Project, which started production of instant film for Polaroid's instant cameras after Polaroid itself stopped.

It's funny (and maybe a bit sad) to see the corpse of Polaroid continue to be passed around like a hot potato, but it would be interesting to see both the last Polaroid instant film factory and the Polaroid brand under the same roof.