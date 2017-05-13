You don't see many high-profile apps blocking root users these days, with perhaps the most recent offender being Pokemon GO. Now it looks like Netflix might be next. According to several reports on Reddit and other sites), the Netflix app is showing up as incompatible with some rooted devices.

The availability of Netflix seems to vary based on the root method. For example, devices rooted with Magisk don't seem to be affected. For blocked devices, Netflix no longer appears on search results, and visiting the app listing directly shows "Your device isn't compatible with this version."

I only have one device with root, a Galaxy Tab S 8.4 with LineageOS, and it also shows up as incompatible. For now, the app itself still seems to be working, but this could be indicative of a more effective block coming in the future.

Let us know in the comments below if you have a rooted device and can't see Netflix.