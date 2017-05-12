Last year's Samsung Galaxy J3 was a decent little budget phone. It had a 5" 720x1280 Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 3475 processor, and 1.5GB of RAM. Now the J3's successor, named the Galaxy J3 2017 (nice branding), has appeared for sale at AT&T with seemingly no formal announcement or fanfare.

Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks on Twitter, previously said that the J3 2017 would be named the "Galaxy Express Prime 2" when it hit AT&T and Cricket. That doesn't seem to be the case, probably for the better - who comes up with these product names?

The phone has a few minor upgrades over last year's model, with an Exynos 7570 processor, the same 5" Super AMOLED 1280x720 screen, and the same 1.5GB of RAM. It has 16GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot. It shouldn't be much of a surprise that it comes with Android 7.0, not 7.1 - but hey, at least it's not Marshmallow.

You can buy the J3 2017 from AT&T's website at the source link below, and you should be able to find it at most brick-and-mortar locations as well. It costs $179.99 outright, or $6/month over 30 months.