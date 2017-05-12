Another week has come and gone. For some, it's graduation time, while most of us simply trudge on with our lives. But, today is Friday and that means it's time for the final round of app sales! Remember to go back to check Wednesday's post to see what apps are still free or on-sale.
And as always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.
Free
Apps
- MeteoWash - nearest car washes - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Privacy Filter Pro - $3.00 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Dark Guardians - $1.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Game Studio Tycoon 3 - $3.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- oO - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Eaglivion VR - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Watch Game Racer(Smart Watch) - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Ghosts of Memories - $2.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Stun Zoopers 3 - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Cosmo - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Cyano - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Fuxia - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Krypton - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- SL THEME COSMO - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- SL THEME CYANO - $1.49 _> Free; 2 days left
- SL THEME FUXIA - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- SL THEME SECTOR - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- SL THEME SUN - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Sun - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Circlet Icon Pack (Beta) - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- Shazam Encore - $5.59 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Brass - $6.99 -> $3.99; 1 day left
- Fiz : Brewery Management Game - $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Table Tennis Touch - $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
