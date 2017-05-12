Another week has come and gone. For some, it's graduation time, while most of us simply trudge on with our lives. But, today is Friday and that means it's time for the final round of app sales! Remember to go back to check Wednesday's post to see what apps are still free or on-sale.

And as always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Shazam Encore - $5.59 -> $2.99; Time left not specified