Do you want more data allotment per month? If the answer is no, I'm not sure why you're reading Android Police and I'm starting to doubt whether we should be friends. The answer should always be yes, regardless. And to that, Cricket Wireless is upping its data allocation on its $40 monthly plan ($35 with autopay) from 3GB to 4GB.

It was only in January, a few months ago, that Cricket increased the available data on all of its plans — at the time, the $40 plan was upped from 2.5GB to 3GB. So it's nice to see the MVNO following with another bump so soon after. The improvement is rolling out starting today, May 12th, but if you're a subscriber to the plan, you should get the 4GB at the start of your next billing cycle. A little patience might be needed if you just started your current cycle.

The 4GB will be counted against your usage at full LTE and 4G speeds and when they're over, you will be dropped down to 128kbps. The other "benefit," if you want to call it that, is that Cricket has also started offering unlimited standard definition video streaming through its Stream More option to its subscribers. So you may be able to eek out a lot more than 4GB each month when you take these into consideration.