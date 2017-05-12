Android Pay is continuing its expansion in the US by reaching more and more banks and credit unions. At this point, most of the major players are on board, so most of what we keep seeing with each addition are small to medium regional institutions that are joining the fold.

The latest update to the list of Android Pay supported banks brings us 71 new ones:

  1. 1st Constitution Bank
  2. Abri Credit Union
  3. Air Academy Federal Credit Union
  4. America's 1st Network
  5. Andrew Johnson Bank
  6. Arbor Financial CU
  7. Atlantic Regional FCU
  8. Banc of California
  9. Bank of Botetourt
  10. BankStar Financial
  11. Bay Federal CU
  12. Baycoast Bank
  13. Bethpage Federal Credit Union
  14. Biddeford Savings Bank
  15. BNA Bank
  16. Boulder Dam CU
  17. Central State Bank
  18. Citizens Equity First Credit Union
  19. Citizens State Bank of New Castle
  20. City National Bank of Florida
  21. Connexus Credit Union
  22. CU of Denver
  23. East Boston Savings Bank
  24. Enrichment Federal Credit Union
  25. Evergreen Credit Union
  26. Family Horizons Credit Union
  27. Farmers Bank and Savings Co
  28. FBT Bank
  29. First Federal Bank of Florida
  30. First International Bank & Trust
  31. First National Bank of Barry
  32. First Service FCU
  33. First State Bank Mendota
  34. First State Community Bank
  35. FNB Trinidad
  36. Gateway State Bank
  37. GESA
  38. Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union
  39. Guaranty Bank and Trust Company
  40. Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union
  41. Heartland CU
  42. Home Bank
  43. LBS Financial CU
  44. Liberty National Bank
  45. Lyons National Bank
  46. Macon Bank & Trust Co
  47. Members Credit Union
  48. Monroe Federal Savings and Loan
  49. My Community Federal Credit Union
  50. NET Federal Credit Union
  51. Northwest Community Credit Union
  52. Nymeo Federal Credit Union
  53. Peoples Bank of Mendenhall
  54. Peoples State Bank
  55. Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union
  56. Premier America Credit Union
  57. Rocky Mountain Bank
  58. Seattle Metropolitan Credit Union
  59. South Carolina Federal Credit Union
  60. Southern First Bank
  61. Stockman Bank
  62. Suffolk FCU
  63. Team One Credit Union
  64. The Bank of Grove
  65. The Bank of Missouri
  66. Town of Hempstead Employees FCU
  67. Travis County Credit Union
  68. Triangle Credit Union
  69. Two Rivers Bank
  70. Unison Credit Union
  71. Upper Peninsula State Bank

While we're all waiting for Android Pay to expand to more countries (for most of you, read: Canada), it's nice to see that even the small players are implementing it in the countries where it's already available.