Android Pay is continuing its expansion in the US by reaching more and more banks and credit unions. At this point, most of the major players are on board, so most of what we keep seeing with each addition are small to medium regional institutions that are joining the fold.

The latest update to the list of Android Pay supported banks brings us 71 new ones:

1st Constitution Bank Abri Credit Union Air Academy Federal Credit Union America's 1st Network Andrew Johnson Bank Arbor Financial CU Atlantic Regional FCU Banc of California Bank of Botetourt BankStar Financial Bay Federal CU Baycoast Bank Bethpage Federal Credit Union Biddeford Savings Bank BNA Bank Boulder Dam CU Central State Bank Citizens Equity First Credit Union Citizens State Bank of New Castle City National Bank of Florida Connexus Credit Union CU of Denver East Boston Savings Bank Enrichment Federal Credit Union Evergreen Credit Union Family Horizons Credit Union Farmers Bank and Savings Co FBT Bank First Federal Bank of Florida First International Bank & Trust First National Bank of Barry First Service FCU First State Bank Mendota First State Community Bank FNB Trinidad Gateway State Bank GESA Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union Guaranty Bank and Trust Company Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union Heartland CU Home Bank LBS Financial CU Liberty National Bank Lyons National Bank Macon Bank & Trust Co Members Credit Union Monroe Federal Savings and Loan My Community Federal Credit Union NET Federal Credit Union Northwest Community Credit Union Nymeo Federal Credit Union Peoples Bank of Mendenhall Peoples State Bank Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union Premier America Credit Union Rocky Mountain Bank Seattle Metropolitan Credit Union South Carolina Federal Credit Union Southern First Bank Stockman Bank Suffolk FCU Team One Credit Union The Bank of Grove The Bank of Missouri Town of Hempstead Employees FCU Travis County Credit Union Triangle Credit Union Two Rivers Bank Unison Credit Union Upper Peninsula State Bank

While we're all waiting for Android Pay to expand to more countries (for most of you, read: Canada), it's nice to see that even the small players are implementing it in the countries where it's already available.