You may not be aware, but ZTE is one of the largest smartphone makers in the US market. That's due in large part to devices like the newly announced Blade X Max; it's cheap and has reasonable specs for the price. This 6-inch phone drops tomorrow on Cricket for a mere $150.

The Blade X Max won't blow you away in the spec department, but it's not bad. Here's what you get.

Specs SoC Snapdragon 435 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB with microSD card slot Display 6-inch 1080p LCD Battery 3,400mAh Camera 13MP, 5MP Software Android 7.1.1 Measurements 6.50" x 3.27" x 0.37", 6.93 oz

The Blade X Max will definitely be a big phone with a 6-inch display, but the bezels don't look too chunky. It will be rather heavy at 196g (6.93 oz); the Nexus 6 was only 184g. The combination of 1080p and a 3,400mAh battery should mean solid battery life, though. It's also nice to see 32GB of storage when most cheap phones still default to 16GB.

Props to ZTE for shipping this phone with Android 7.1.1. Even Samsung and LG can't seem to get that figured out. Cricket will start selling this phone tomorrow (May 12th) for $150, but new customers who port in a number can pick up the Blade X Max for $99.