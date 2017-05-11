The announcement of Verizon's Wear24 smartwatch was a bit unexpected, as there were no rumors about it beforehand. Then the company went silent about it for a while, then said in April that it would go on sale May 11. Well, now it's May 11, and you can actually buy it.

So what's so special about this watch, you may ask? Well, it runs Android Wear 2.0, has LTE support, and can receive calls and texts from your Verizon phone number. It's slightly thinner than the LG Watch Sport (.53 in vs .56 in) with a larger battery (450mAh vs 430mAh). However, it lacks GPS and NFC connectivity, both of which the Watch Sport has.

The Wear24 comes in three colors - Stainless Steel, Gunmetal, and Rose Gold. Verizon is currently only offering the Wear24 online, and customers can pay $299.99 on a two-year contract or $349 full price. The thought of buying a watch on contract is a bit hilarious, but that's carriers for you.