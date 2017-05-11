Sony announced the L1 back in March, calling it an affordable device. At the time, Sony kept the lid on pricing and availability, leaving them a mystery. With May almost half over, the Japanese OEM has finally made the budget phone available for sale in the U.S. through Amazon and Best Buy.

For $199.99, you get a 5.5" 720p display, a MediaTek MT6737T SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a microSD slot, single nano SIM tray, 13MP/5MP cameras, a 2,620mAh battery, and a choice between three colors. Those specs certainly class the L1 in the low-end spectrum of smartphones.

You can buy it straight from Amazon or Best Buy from the source links below, or you can check out the official Sony page for the phone.