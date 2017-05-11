With the Xperia XZ Premium's release date approaching, Sony took to YouTube to release a video highlighting the amazing power of its so-called Motion Eye camera.

The video was shot entirely using the Xperia XZ Premium by journalists at Sony's press event in Lisbon. Directed by film-maker Chris Cairns, 120 smartphones captured the stunning scenes using Sony's new Motion Eye camera system. This camera carries with it astounding specs, including the ability to shoot slow motion video at 960fps. To put that in perspective, Samsung's flagship boasts support for only 240fps. I can't believe I can use the word only in that sentence.

After you marvel at this extraordinary video, you can check out more details in our coverage of the phone's announcement.