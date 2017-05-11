If you saw our comparison of 2017 Android Wear watches, you'll know most new smartwatches are pretty pricey. If you don't feel like emptying your wallet, the LG Urbane 2nd Edition is just $171.99 on eBay (which is about $20 less than the current average price).

If you need a refresher, the Urbane 2nd Edition was the first Android Wear watch that supported LTE. It has a Snapdragon 400 CPU, a 1.38" Gorilla Glass 3 display with a resolution of 480x480, and will get Android Wear 2.0 soon. If you're planning on taking advantage of its LTE abilities, make sure to check the supported network bands.

The Urbane 2nd Edition is roughly the same size as the newer LG Watch Sport, so this watch is definitely on the larger side. However, the Urbane does have a slightly larger battery than the Sport. It also has an NFC chip, but LG has not said if the Urbane will ever get Android Pay.