Amazon recently announced the end of its "Actually Free" program for the Amazon Appstore. Now, it's back to basics with things that cost money. Although, you can use Amazon coins instead of money if you want. New Appstore users can get a whole mess of coins at a steep discount right now, too.

For those unfamiliar with Appstore Coins, each coin is basically a penny. However, Amazon offers discounts of up to 25% on apps, games, and in-app purchases when you use Amazon coins instead of money. So, buying 10,000 coins would usually cost you $100, but for a limited time the price is down to $65 for eligible accounts. Then you get a little more bang for your buck when you buy things. But what's an eligible account? That's where things get complicated.

In order to get this $35 discount on coins, you must be new to the Amazon Appstore. Additionally, this Amazon account that has never downloaded an app or game must be from before today. So, no making new accounts right now to collect the discounted coins. If you fall into that category, head over to Amazon's promo page and get your code. Enter it at checkout to get the $35 discount. The codes are good through May 25th.