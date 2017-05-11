2017 has seen a sort of rebirth for Android Wear. Between v2.0 of the wearable OS and the LG Watch Style and Sport, the platform is still struggling to make headway. Besides the "run-of-the-mill" smartwatches that you can buy, there exists a special luxury segment where technology meets fine craftsmanship. Tag Heuer is one of the better known brands to launch ludicrously expensive Wear devices, but MontBlanc is hoping to take some of Tag's mindshare.

The Summit line was announced back in March with a design that felt like a mishmash of LG's Watch Urbane and Urbane 2nd Edition. The justification for the high starting price of $890 was the materials that MontBlanc used in this watch's construction. The price can climb to $1,070 depending on the case and strap you choose.

Otherwise, you get a Snapdragon 2100 CPU, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and Bluetooth/Wi-Fi. NFC and LTE are missing, but you get an e-compass and barometer instead. It's certainly a bulky, masculine watch with a case diameter of 46mm.

If you want one of these luxury smartwatches, Mr. Porter has a two-week exclusive on the Summit. After that, you can buy it from one of MontBlanc's boutique stores throughout the world.