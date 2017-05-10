Google never stops changing things up. A new version of the Play Store app is rolling out to users and it comes with a new icons for the app launcher and notifications. They're simple cosmetic adjustments, but these are the types of things you can't help but notice as soon as they're on your screen.

Left: Old version. Right: New version.

The new app icon leaves behind the last remnants of the shopping bag icon that came along when Google still called this the Android Market. It is now just the Google Play logo with no other ornamentation. It's worth noting that the round icon variant hasn't changed, so it still looks like the Google Play logo on a dinner plate.

Above: Old version. Below: New version.

The notification icons have also gone through a little facelift. These also trade away the tote bag motif for the Google Play triangle, but slightly adjusted with the checkmark extending beyond the lines. The notification icons come in different colors for each of the content stores (e.g. apps, books, movies). The notification icon for stacked updates – when more than one app is installed or updated – is no longer a stack of blocks, it's just the same triangle app icon used with single installs.

We're still looking for more changes in this update, but it's starting to look like this may be it. If you don't want to wait for Google to send this update out to you, grab it from the APK Mirror link below.

Download

The APK is signed by Google and upgrades your existing app. The cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and was not tampered with in any way. Rather than wait for Google to push this download to your devices, which can take days, download and install it just like any other APK.

Version: 7.8.16