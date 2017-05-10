Bellevue, Washington — May 10, 2017 — The Un-carrier just gave its customers ANOTHER free upgrade. Starting today, all T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) SyncUP DRIVE customers can now track and manage up to 24 vehicles with a device installed — all in one view from the SyncUP DRIVE app. And all at no extra cost.

With SyncUP DRIVE, now you can track the location of a fleet of vehicles on a single map, and you can even customize vehicles with unique icons and colors to differentiate them. You can also setup multiple pre-defined boundaries (aka geofences) and get alerts in the app or via text message when one or all of your vehicles cross those boundaries. And you can also stay on top of maintenance issues from afar with detailed vehicle diagnostics on your smartphone.

“This is what the Un-carrier does – gives you more without asking more! Last month, we gave SyncUP DRIVE customers roadside assistance, and now we’re giving them the ability to track all their vehicles in one place – all at no extra charge,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “I know moms and dads are gonna love being able to keep an eye on all their family cars, and businesses are going to have their minds blown by how easy it is to track and manage an entire fleet with SyncUP DRIVE.”

For parents, the updates to SyncUP DRIVE mean peace of mind. Mom and dad can now easily track the location of their family vehicles and stay on top of maintenance issues. They can even get alerts when the kids come and go with digital geofences. Good luck sneaking out at night, kids!

For T-Mobile @Work customers, the updates to SyncUP DRIVE mean a whole new level of efficiency and visibility. Being able to track a small fleet of vehicles from a single map means business owners know that every vehicle is where it’s supposed to be, when it’s supposed to be there. For example, a mobile delivery company could use the intelligence provided by SyncUP DRIVE to reroute vehicles based on their current location to serve real-time customer requests.

Current SyncUP DRIVE customers don’t have to do a thing to get these new features. They can simply access their updated SyncUP DRIVE app to try out the new benefits.

T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE is available in participating T-Mobile stores and online at http://explore.t-mobile.com/t-mobile-sync-up-drive .

About T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE

Launched in November 2016, T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE is a radically simple connected car solution that enables you to: