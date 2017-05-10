Google and Owlchemy Labs are ready to get schwifty together, as the one has now eaten the other like so many Pac-Man dots on the field of VR games. Both companies made their coordinated announcements earlier today. Google has been expanding their VR efforts pretty aggressively recently, so it's not too surprising. Although Owlchemy has produced Android games in the past, as of yet none of their VR works have been for the platform.

There is no doubt that in the nascent market of virtual reality games, Owlchemy is one of the better names to have risen. They're quick and prolific, having produced Job Simulator as a launch title for the Oculus and HTC Vive, as well as following the success up quickly with Rick and Morty: virtual Rick-ality. The studio claims, following a test of the DK1, they vowed never to look back to boring flat-screen games again, and their efforts in the genre have resulted in immediate recognition and praise.

Alas, that the above Rick and Morty game is not for Android. Owlchemy Labs' products are among the best (and funniest) out there, so I don't think it's any surprise Google would have expressed an interest if they wanted to buy a VR content producer. The folks over at Owlchemy are very excited about the deal. I hope that the extra resources from being a part of the great Googopoly result in more good VR times for us as consumers. Let's hope we can see some of their games ported over to Daydream.

Wubba lubba dub dub.