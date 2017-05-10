Google is constantly adding little touches to enhance its user experience. For instance, that info card that pops up whenever you search for a famous person gives you quick access to stats like their birthday/age, their height, a quick blurb about what he/she is known for, and more. However, the Mountain View-based company hadn't implemented one for event searches - until now. Given how handy this can be, it's hard to believe this wasn't implemented earlier.

Basically, while results for events were previously completely unorganized, Google is now taking data from a variety of sources and putting them in one convenient location that you can browse through. For each event, you'll be able to see the event name, the organizer, the date, and the location. If you click on the card, you'll be brought directly to a site that will give you more details or allow you to buy tickets. You'll also have the ability to select date ranges such as 'Today,' 'Tomorrow,' 'This Weekend, 'Next Week,' etc. Plus, if you're bored and have no clue what you want to do, you can simply search 'events near me' to see what kind of fun stuff is going on in your area.

left: what Cody's seeing. right: what I'm seeing.

Google says that this in place for everyone in the US on the mobile site and in the Google app, but many writers on our team aren't seeing it. Me personally, I have it on both the site and the app, but the date ranges aren't showing up. Hopefully, this useful tool rolls out to more people soon.