Article Contents
Half of the week is almost gone and we're back with some more app sales. Today's list is rather short, so be sure to go back and look at Monday's post if you haven't already. We also have the partner to the 0.10 app that appeared at the beginning of this week.
I know you are all tired of this by now, but the 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.
And as always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer FX. Pro - $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- WiFi Tool - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
Games
- Hack RUN - $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- The Enchanted Books - $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Cube.IO Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper - $1.15 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Empire Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- ANDROMEDA - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
Game of the Week
- Dungeon Rushers - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Games
- Demon's Rise - $5.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
See you Friday!
Comments