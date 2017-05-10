Half of the week is almost gone and we're back with some more app sales. Today's list is rather short, so be sure to go back and look at Monday's post if you haven't already. We also have the partner to the 0.10 app that appeared at the beginning of this week.

I know you are all tired of this by now, but the 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.

And as always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.

Free

Apps

Equalizer FX. Pro - $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left WiFi Tool - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left

Games

Icon packs & customization

Game of the Week

Dungeon Rushers - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)

Sale

Games

Demon's Rise - $5.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left

See you Friday!