What's cooler than running a live stream from your phone? How about a live stream from your phone in 360 degrees? Periscope has been testing the feature with select accounts for a few months now, and just recently opened it up to all iOS users. Now the Android app supports broadcasting in 360 degrees as well.

As you might expect, you'll need a compatible camera to get started. Right now the only camera supported by Periscope for Android is the Inta360 Nano. Maybe we'll see support for more cameras in the future, like the Samsung Gear 360, but that's all for now.

