It seems everywhere I look, user interfaces are becoming less colorful - iOS and Windows 10 are especially guilty of this. That's why I've always loved Material Design, because it encourages apps to have an eye-catching color palette. Unfortunately, some of Google's recent redesigns (like the all-white YouTube UI in testing) are following the trend of removing colors.

Rita here at Android Police shares my frustration, so she wasn't happy when she received a new search UI that does away with all colors. Take a look:

Left: Current design; Center, Right: New design

The new design removes the blue link color, as well as the green color for page categories/directories. Google tried something similar last year on the desktop, and people weren't happy about it then either.

I just don't understand why Google feels the need to do this. Maybe all of our collective groans and gripes will convince the company to leave the current design alone.