If you got a new Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, you probably want to protect it while still having it look good. And since those phones aren't exactly cheap, I bet you don't want to break the bank getting a case, either.

Good news: Caseology is offering a really great set of exclusive deals on their cases for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus for Android Police readers. All the cases below, already available for a low price, are deeply discounted when using the coupon codes provided.

Pictures are of the S8 versions, but each includes a link and a code for the S8 Plus case. This deal expires at 11:59pm Pacific Time on Wednesday, May 10th, so get these prices while you still can!

Parallax Series

The Parallax Series catches your eye with the geometric design, which along with its texture helps you keep a grip on the device. Of course, if you do drop it, the TPU is designed to hold up against an impact and resist unsightly scratching. Even better, all of this comes in a nice slim package.

Burgundy

S8: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP01SGS8 to get it for just $5.99.

S8 Plus: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP1SGS8P to get it for just $5.99.

Black

S8: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP02SGS8 to get it for just $5.99.

S8 Plus: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP2SGS8P to get it for just $5.99.

Vault Series

The Vault Series cases give you protection in a super-slim design. The one-piece flexible arm0r case is a breeze to get on and off but still does the job when it comes to impact and scratch protection. You get extra reinforcement on the corners since that's where our drops like to land and our dings tend to accumulate.

Vault I

S8: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP03SGS8 to get it for just $5.99.

S8 Plus: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP3SGS8P to get it for just $5.99.

Vault II

S8: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP04SGS8 to get it for just $5.99.

S8 Plus: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP4SGS8P to get it for just $5.99.

Legion Series

The Legion Series is more heavy duty and impact resistant than the previous ones. It balances the design features you need to keep the phone safe when dropped with the fact you still want a sleek, handsome, and thin phone in your pocket.

Black

S8: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP05SGS8 to get it for just $6.99.

S8 Plus: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP5SGS8P to get it for just $6.99.

Orchid Gray

S8: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP06SGS8 to get it for just $6.99.

S8 Plus: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP6SGS8P to get it for just $6.99.

Coastline Series

The Coastline Series are one-piece cases with a clear rear panel so you can see your phone in its original color and then a colored border to add a touch of your own style. They are easy to get on and off and feature reinforced corners. The clear panels are also designed to resist staining unlike some competitors.

Frost Gray

S8: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP07SGS8 to get it for just $6.99.

S8 Plus: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP7SGS8P to get it for just $6.99.

Orchid Gray

S8: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP08SGS8 to get it for just $6.99.

S8 Plus: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP8SGS8P to get it for just $6.99.

Fairmont Series

The Fairmont Series may be the most eye-catching of them all. This modern design includes premium leather on the back which looks great and offers a solid grip at the same time. You get all that with yet another very slim profile as well along with the impact-resistant accents to protect from falls.

Cherry Oak

S8: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP09SGS8 to get it for just $6.99.

S8 Plus: Buy on Amazon

Use code AP9SGS8P to get it for just $6.99.