The price of new Android Wear devices is still quite high, but many of the watches released a year or two ago are almost as capable as the new ones. Plus, they're cheap now. Case in point, you can get the Moto 360 v2 from B&H for as little as $190, and that's for the super-fancy gold metal version.

B&H has several version of the 360 on sale, including the gold watch at $190 ($380 at launch). This is the 42mm device (which to this day is the best fitting Wear device I've worn) with metal link band. For $10 more, you can get the black 42mm 360 v2 with black leather band or the larger 46mm version with gold body and black leather band. The women's 42mm all gold watch is also available for $199.99.

There's no time limit on this deal, as there have been for some previous sales. Supplies are limited, though. The Moto 360 v2 is scheduled to get a Wear 2.0 update in a few weeks, so you can be assured of at least one update. I would not expect much support going forward, though.